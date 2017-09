The MOD Squad’s fearless leader and host Karla Mina had to help a client today last minute, so Javier Garcia and Mo Dadkhah had to take over hosting duties! Kelly Ladewig from Baird and Warner helped our hosts discuss the 4th Quarter Real Estate Market, Whole Foods, Amazon, Snowmagedden, Hurricanes, The Ring of Fire, Mo trying to get 1000 instagram followers, terrorist insurance, Javier Garcia’s cool headphones, and so much more!