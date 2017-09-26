Wintrust Business Lunch 9/26/17: Chicago’s Energy Bank, Most Powerful Woman In The World, 3 Skills to Thrive
Janet Yellen continues to make an impact on the economy as she closes out her tenure and Jon Najarian broke down her most recent comments to see how they are impacting the market. Andrew Herrmann told Steve about the opening up of an energy bank in the city, Suzanne Muchin talked about one of the most powerful women in the world, and Kelly Leonard provided the latest from the world of Second City Works in the most recent episode of Getting to Yes And…