Why is it important to have humor in our lives?

The Download’s resident philosopher Al Gini makes a return visit to discuss his latest novel, “The Importance of Being Funny: Why We Need More Jokes in Our Lives.” Professor Gini talks about why he wrote this book, the importance of having humor and jokes in our lives, the emotional part of joke telling and how it connects us, how humor is a gift that we can give to somebody, the way people sometimes get in trouble with their comedy and the importance of timing and knowing your audience when telling a joke.

