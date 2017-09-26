What can we do to address Chicago’s homeless population?

A Safe Haven co-founder and president Neli Vazquez Rowland joins Justin to discuss homeless rights and the future of the homeless that were living in tent city in the Uptown neighborhood of Chicago. Neli talks about the issues surrounding homelessness, her effort to change the way we address poverty and homelessness and the 2017 Heroes & Hope Gala taking place in November.

