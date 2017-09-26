Video: Violeta Podrumedic visits the Well of Mercy

WGN’s Violeta Podrumedic checks out the Well of Mercy and how this organization is empowering woman in Chicago. The Well of Mercy is a chance for change for woman that have been caught up in the cycle of domestic violence and poverty. To see first hand what they are all about, go to TheWellofMercy.com or attend their upcoming fundraiser, Keeping the Dream Alive, September 30th.

