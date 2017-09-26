The Opening Bell 9/26/17: Overcoming Language Barriers in Business

The healthcare debate in Washington DC continues on, yet people still need health insurance. Lisa Schencker (Chicago Tribune Healthcare Business Reporter) detailed the recent changes that current Obamacare recipients will see in Illinois before the new healthcare bill gets decided on. Steve then looked at one of the biggest hurdles in the business world, language barriers. Gabriel Wyner (Found of Fluent Forever) discussed how the most successful Kickstarter campaign in history is helping people learn new languages as the world continues to globalize.