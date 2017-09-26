The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.26.17: Sheet-caking, Rhymefest, NFL protest, Nacho Man

John revisits the legality of President Trump’s latest remark towards NFL protesters with Labor Lawyer Ruth Major. But, he kicks off the conversation with Paul Stokes of Angelica’s Bakery, who brings a huge American Flag cake again. John practices the “sheet-caking” trend, a Tina Fey recommendation, which we tried after the Charlottesville protests. Then, Rhymefest raps about class injustices and explains why Chicago South Siders petitioned for former President Obama to write a letter of benefits before building the Obama Library. WFAA Sports Reporter Dale Hansen discusses the NFL protests with John and celebrates his freedom of speech in the media. And, finally, Andrew “Nacho Man” Gudermuth recounts what happened last night when Chicago Cubs Infielder Addison Russell knocked his nachos out of his hand.