The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-26-17

We have another stacked show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, entrepreneur Jacob DeHart tells us about his new restaurant management app Porcini, Al Gini, The Download’s resident philosopher, talks about the importance of being funny, Pastor Corey Brooks returns to the show to discuss the opening of a new training center in a beleaguered area of Woodlawn, Neli Vazquez Rowland, President and Co-founder of A Safe Haven Foundation, discusses her mission to change the way our country addresses the issues of poverty and homelessness and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio