× The Carry Out 9-26-17: “When Trump doesn’t have anything to brag about he goes back to his ‘Best Of’ and pulls out Kaepernick”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump continuing to criticize NFL players who aren’t standing for the national anthem, Whitney Young High School canceling the rest of the football season, Saudi Arabia announcing they are allowing women to drive, Twitter expanding its character limit, the Cubs trying to clinch the division in St. Louis, the Bulls parting ways with Dwyane Wade, the Bears preparing for their Thursday night game in Green Bay and Dyson planning to launch an electric car.

