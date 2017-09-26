TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Ashley Esqueda: Major fallout from the Equifax breach

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Bill and Wendy are joined by CNET TV Senior Editor, Ashley Esqueda! The group talks about the new iOS freezing up some phones, the CEO of Equifax stepping down after the major breach they experienced, former Vice President Joe Biden starting up a new podcast, Japan unveiling a huge unicorn-like robot, and much more.

