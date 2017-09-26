Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Roe Conn Full Show (9/26/17): Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks N. Korea, the Top Five@5 feat. Roger Stone, and more…

Posted 10:40 PM, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, September 28, 2017

The Roe Conn Show for Tuesday, September 26th, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks first dates and news of the day, Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about the future of N. Korea, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling looks forward to cooler weather, the Top Five@5 features Roger Stone defending himself before Congress, and retired Rear Admiral and Chairman of the Navy SEAL Foundation- Garry Bonelli talks about the work he does for America’s heroes.

