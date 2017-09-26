× Rhymefest on the Obama Library: “The community wants to make sure it can retain its integrity and its culture”

Che Rhymefest Smith joins John to explain the reason why South Side activists request a written promise from former President Obama that the upcoming Obama Library won’t displace or interfere with the community. Rhymefest also outlines an underlying, positive message in Barack Obama’s plan, one that coincides with what he’s shown himself to stand for. Finally, Rhymefest raps for John a song inspired by the conversation.