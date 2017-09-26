× Pastor Corey Brooks: “If we want to get rid of some of the violence in our neighborhood we have to create an economic engine”

Corey Brooks, senior pastor of New Beginnings Church, joins Justin to tell us about opening a new training center in the south side neighborhood of Woodlawn. Pastor Brooks talks about where this idea comes from, the needs in the community that the center is filling, what they are setting out to do in the neighborhood, the emotions that he’s feeling that the center is finally opening, how he plans to get kids to take advantage of the training center and if he sees the center coming into an old Walgreens as a new trend in developing poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

