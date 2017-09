× Nacho Man and Other People Who Had Their 15 Minutes of Fame

If you haven’t heard of Nacho Man, you will soon. He’s the Cardinals fan who spilled his nachos when Addison Russell jumped into the stands which Addison then replaced. As Nacho Man begins his 15 minutes, Nick Digilio and listeners discuss others who experienced their quarter hour of fame.

