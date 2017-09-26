Musician Glen Hansard on Love, Music, Playing with Bono and Eating in Roscoe Village
In one of my most intimate interviews, Glen Hansard dishes on life, love, his music and writing process, playing with Bono on Christmas, when to see a shrink and his favorite breakfast at Kitsch’n in Roscoe Village. This never before released full interview was recorded at the Hideout just before Hansard came out with “Rhythm and Repose”. Listen in or watch the video! For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .
