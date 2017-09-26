It’s Apple Picking Season! Lincoln Square Chamber of Commerce, Florida Disaster Relief, Jenn Weigel, Paul Farahvar, Stage 773 and New Music Monday with Radio Free Honduras! | Full Show (Sept 25th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Sept 25th) Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we celebrate Apple Picking Season! So, we welcome on The Lincoln Square Chamber of Commerce (Nicole Benjamin, Shelley Young, and Caitlin McGlone) to chat about the upcoming Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest. WGN Radio host, Amy Guth joins us from South Florida to discuss the continued disaster relief which is happening down in the storm-torn areas and what they are doing to provide help. Then, from the WGN Plus podcast “I’m Spiritual Dammit” Jenn Weigel joins the show to promote the upcoming Chicago Podcast Festival happening Oct 7th as well as another edition of “Conversations with Weigel” happening at the Wilmette Theater Sept 26th. It’s also New Music Monday with the amazing group, “Radio Free Honduras” who will performing at the Lincoln Square Apple Picking Fest. Be sure to check out their website and listen to their soothing Latin folk-rock sounds. And finally, to join in the fun is the group from Stage 773 (Jimmy D. Rio, Mike Silver, and Nicole Meunier) who have a terrific event coming up in October. Listen to the podcast for all this AND more!

