Hoge and Jahns, Episode 116: Week 4 Bears, NFL Preview

It’s a short week for everybody! Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns revisit the Bears’ win over the Steelers before previewing Thursday night’s game in Green Bay against the Packers. Injuries seem to be a common thread between the longtime rivals, as both teams will have key contributors unavailable. Hoge and Jahns talk about the biggest questions heading into Thursday night, make some bold predictions and later on the guys pick college and pro games against the spread. Don’t forget to call our voicemail line (312-222-5050) and tell us what you think about the Bears, or the Packers or anything else that’s on your mind. Listen below!

