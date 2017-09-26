Help Chicago find its Christmas tree

CHICAGO — City officials are looking for the perfect spruce or fir tree to be the city’s official 2017 Christmas tree.

Applications can be submitted through Oct. 20, officials said.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The winning tree must be at least 55 feet tall and be located less than 100 miles from Chicago’s Loop. Pine trees need not apply — they are not sturdy enough to stand up to the elements in Millennium Park, officials said.

To submit your tree, email dcase@cityofchicago.org or by mail to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, ATTN: Christmas Tree Contest, 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60602.