Entrepreneur Jacob DeHart is rethinking the way restaurants manage their business

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Threadless co-founder Jacob DeHart about his new restaurant management app Porcini. Jacob talks about when he realized there was a need for this app, how the app can help improve the restaurant business, the challenge of getting restaurants to use the technology, the importance of getting feedback from customers, what he learned from working at Threadless that he takes to Porcini, why customer service is important to his business and why he continues to call Chicago home.

