Chief Horticultural Officer Tony Fulmer: Wendy is horticulturally naughty

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery, Tony Fulmer! They talk about what exactly Wendy has done to disappoint Tony, prepping plants for winter, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.