Car Talk: Baby Boomer’s Influence, Spotting Flooded Cars and More Classic Grilles

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses how baby boomers are impacting on how cars are being made, spotting a flood damaged car in the wake of the hurricanes and reader’s picks for the greatest car grilles.

