Allstate Kid of the Week: Peter K.

Peter Khem, who attends Palmer Elementary School, not only is an outstanding youth in his community, but he also participates with Junior Achievement of Chicago, of which Allstate is a proud supporter.

Junior Achievement of Chicago is an educational nonprofit bringing financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship programs into classrooms from kindergarten through high school. They aim to give young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices.

Jaime Morales has been an Allstate agency owner since 2012, and his agency is currently located in the Jefferson Park neighborhood that is nearby Peter’s school.

Jaime’s agency is located at 5717 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60646, and he can be reached at 773-774-9664.

Way to go, Peter!