Wintrust Business Lunch 9/25/17: Haircuts OnDemand, Rebuilding Global Cities, & Social Media Regulations

Staying up to date with the startup scene is easy with Chicago Inno as every week, Steve chats with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis and they brought in the latest news such as the newest company that could become the Uber for barbers. Steve then looked at the future of major cities by discussing the rebuilding of cities in the past with Dan Doctoroff, author of “Greater than Ever: New Yorks Big Comeback“, and Randi Shaffer detailed the perspective Barack Obama on the role Facebook should have in the digital media age.