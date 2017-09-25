WGN Radio Theater #218: Boston Blackie, Time to Smile, and Cabin B-13

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 24, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Boston Blackie: Three Witnesses Killed.” Guest Starring: Dick Kollmar; (06-04-46). Next, we have: “Time to Smile: Aka The Eddie Cantor Show.” Guest Starring: Dennis Day; (12-22-43). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Cabin B-13: The Bridge Vanishes.” Guest Starring: Arnold Moss; (12-12-48)

