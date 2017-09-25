WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “The Bears pretty much beat the Steelers without a quarterback”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears thrilling OT victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adam and Justin talk about the Steelers playing a bad game and the Bears taking advantage of it, the incredible performance by the Bears defensive line, the need for the defense to start causing more turnovers, how poorly Mike Glennon actually played in the game despite the victory, the gutsy performance by running back Jordan Howard, the continued playmaking ability of Tarik Cohen, the solid outing from the offensive line, the encouraging play of the Bears defensive backs, the mounting injuries, the boneheaded play by Marcus Cooper and what we should look for as the Bears head to Green Bay for a Thursday night battle with the Packers.

