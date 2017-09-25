The Opening Bell 9/25/17: How Major Cities Adapt to Climate Change

The job market is in a good place, but with numerous criticisms of the millennial work force, could it be better? Steve discussed America’s young professionals, and where the jobs market will go in the near future with the weekly CEO Spotlight, Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network). Climate change then rounded out the program when Ali Nazemi (Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Concordia University) questioned how major cities adapt to the rapid pace of climate change.