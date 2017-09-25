The John Williams Show Full Podcast 9.25.17: NFL protests and employment, a sports recap, Black Monday

Over the weekend, President Trump expressed that those in the NFL who take a knee during the national anthem ought to be fired. John asks Labor Lawyer Ruth Major about the legalities of an employer doing so. Then, Sam Panayotovich gives the weekly sports update. Finally, A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History explains how the stock market event 30 years ago sometimes reflects on today’s market pitfalls.