Photos: Dometi Pongo hosts the South Side Community Art Center 52nd Art Auction Fundraiser

Posted 1:38 PM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 01:37PM, September 25, 2017

WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo hosted his first auction at the South Shore Cultural Center. It was organized by the South Side Community Center, the oldest African American fine arts center in the country) and featured celebrities including Tim Reid and T’keyah Crystal Keymah.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline