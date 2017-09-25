On the Road with Dane Neal Full Show: Mecum Auctions, Marcy Smothers, Gourmet Chicago & the Chicago Half Marathon

This week, Dane’s On the Road to Chicago Gourmet! He checks in with several VIP’s at the festival. He also talks to Dan from Life Time about the Chicago Half Marathon. Then, he hears from Dave from Mecum Auto Auctions and Marcy Smothers about her newest book.