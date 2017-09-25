No Coast Cinema Ep. 16 | Marie Ullrich

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor sit down with Chicago-based writer and director Marie Ullrich (26:23). They chat about her surprisingly comedic trip to the Venice Film Festival, her short film “Faster!” and its feature-length sequel “The Alley Cat” and the struggles of writing, directing and distributing a film.

Tom and Conor also discuss a recent article in Newsweek that criticizes streaming services for their lack of “classic” films (1:07:56) and take a look at the biggest stories in film.

