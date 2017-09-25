Music Box Theatre’s iconic marquee getting renovated after 88 years

LAKEVIEW — The beloved Music Box Theatre’s marquee is undergoing the first significant renovations in its 88-year history.

The marquee has showcased nearly 10,000 movie titles, thousands of directors’ names, a handful of marriage proposals and one World Series congratulations to the Cubs. The renovations to the theater that now specializes in independent and foreign films will ensure the marquee is able to continue playing a part in Chicago’s history.

While the canopy marquee has seen fresh paint, updated lighting and new ornamental decorations over the years, these will be the first thorough internal renovations to this part of the theater.