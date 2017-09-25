Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Live Music Friday: Chicago singer-songwriter Pat McKillen serenades Tom Skilling

Posted 11:32 AM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41AM, September 25, 2017

Pat McKillen serenades Anna Davlantes, Richard Roeper, and Roe Conn

Chicago singer-songwriter and recording artist Pat McKillen celebrates LIVE Music Friday with Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Richard Roeper. Plus, Tom Skilling joins the show to listen to Pat’s tribute song to the Polar Vortex and Chicago’s favorite weatherman.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​