After Hours with Rick Kogan: Ted Gregory’s “Mary Jane’s Ghost,” Mike Houlihan and the Irish-American Film Festival & Greg Kot’s book on Mavis Staples

This week on the program, Ted Gregory tells Rick about the mysterious letter he received in the mail at the Tribune in the early 2000’s that lead him to learn more about a murder case in Oregon, Illinois decades ago…and how his findings turned into his new book, “Mary Jane’s Ghost: The Legacy of a Murder in Small Town America.” Then, Mike Houlihan stops by the studio to tell Rick about next weekend’s Irish American Film Festival and to preview the special films and filmmakers it will feature. Lastly, we hear Rick talk to the Tribune’s Greg Kot about his book “I’ll Take You There,” that was just chosen as this year’s One Book, One Chicago selection.