“Elton Jim” reacts to the sale of Rolling Stone magazine, and huddles about the future of professional football

In this 71st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reacts to the possible sale of the former counterculture “bible,” Rolling Stone magazine, and asserts it lost its relevance more than 20 years ago. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti huddle to debate the future of professional football, in the wake of lower TV ratings, lack of youth participation, and the growing reports of long-term brain damage. And Jim asks Emily if she will allow her young son to play organized football when he comes of age.