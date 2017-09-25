City Club of Chicago: Superintendent of the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways John Yonan

September 25, 2017

John Yonan – Superintendent – Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways

John Yonan was appointed the Superintendent of the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways (CCDOTH) in January of 2012 by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. In that capacity, Yonan is responsible for all of CCDOTH professional engineering functions, including the programming, design, construction and maintenance of the County’s infrastructure assets which includes over 130 bridge structures, over 570 miles of roads, 350 traffic signals and 4 Maintenance Districts. Recent notable projects include the $22 Million reconstruction of Crawford Avenue from Devon to Oakton and the $11 Million reconstruction of Center Street from 159th Street to 171st Street.

Prior to his appointment as Superintendent, Yonan spent 19 years at the City of Chicago’s Department of Transportation, moving up from an entry level Bridge Engineer to Chief Engineer\Deputy Commissioner in the Bureau of Engineering. During his career at the City, Yonan was responsible for overseeing over $1.5 Billion in construction projects, including Wacker Drive, Morgan Green Line Station, and various transit stations to major roadway reconstruction projects along Grand Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue.

Yonan earned his Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from Southern Illinois University and is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Illinois.