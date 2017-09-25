Chicago Tribune Columnist, Kristen McQueary, weighs in on protesting during the National Anthem

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago Tribune Columnist, and friend of the show, Kristen McQueary. They talk about President Trump’s comments about NFL players kneeling in protest during the National Anthem, the NFL and it’s players reaction to it, and all the controversy surrounding it.

