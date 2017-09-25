Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-25-17

Posted 2:00 PM, September 25, 2017

Bill and Wendy

Today’s guests include Steve Dale, and Kristen McQueary. Bill and Wendy talk about National Gorilla Day, yesterday’s protests during the National Anthem in the NFL, a bizarre moment where President Trump seemingly forgot that Melania was standing right next to him, and more.

 

 

