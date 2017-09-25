Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-25-17

Today’s guests include Steve Dale, and Kristen McQueary. Bill and Wendy talk about National Gorilla Day, yesterday’s protests during the National Anthem in the NFL, a bizarre moment where President Trump seemingly forgot that Melania was standing right next to him, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.