Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 2: Win a $20 gift card, tasting notes, and wine myths

Kristen teaches Jeff to taste like a pro on this episode of Barrel to Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot. Jeff learns to decipher structural elements in wine like acidity and tannin. Plus, they debunk a popular myth that all wine gets better with age.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3402863/3402863_2017-09-25-030603.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!



Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”