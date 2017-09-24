WGN Radio Theater #217: The Burns & Allen Show, Dimension X, and The Whistler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 23, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “The Burns & Allen Show.” Guest Starring: Robert Montgomery; (04-07-49). Next, we have: “Dimension X: Report On The Barn house Effect.” Guest Starring: Norman Rose; (04-22-50). For our final episode of the night, we have: “The Whistler: Money Is The Root Of All Evil.” Guest Starring: Bill Forman; (02-11-48)

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre