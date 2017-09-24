× This Week in Theater: “Million Dollar Quartet”

On “This Week in Theater”, Dean welcomes the cast of “Million Dollar Quartet” playing now at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

“Million Dollar Quartet” features Adam Wesley Brown as Carl Perkins, Kevan Hashemian as Elvis Presley, Gavin Rohrer as Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash and Courtney Mack as Dyanne (Elvis’s girlfriend).