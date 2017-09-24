The Sunday Spin: Poltiics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/24/17

On this week’s edition of The Sunday Spin:

Mike Gelatka, the past president of Illinois Gaming Machine Operators Association and Ivan Fernandez, Executive Director of the IGMOA, joined the show. They talk about what five years of video gaming has meant to state and local revenues.

Then, Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League joins Rick in the studio. The IML is the association of municipalities in the state and they’re in town for their annual convention. Rick and Brad discuss the impact of an enacted state budget and the continued push to freeze local property taxes.

After that, Democratic consultant Thomas Bowen stops by as our last guest. Lisa Madigan’s decision not to seek a fifth term as attorney general has created a frenzy of potential candidates. They talk about the new top-tier statewide contest as well as the Democratic primary for governor.