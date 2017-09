× The Legendary Alan Alda on the 45th Anniversary of TV Classic ‘M*A*S*H’, Adventures in the Art and Science of Relating and Communicating

TV legend Alan Alda joins Dave Plier to talk about the 45th Anniversary of Emmy and Golden Globe award winning television classic ‘M*A*S*H’, as well as Alan’s new book ‘If I Understood You, Would I Have this Look on My Face?’, focusing on the important relationship between science and communication. aldakavlilearningcenter.org

