The Beat Full Show (9/23/17): Cubs, Brewers deliver another thriller at Miller

Mark Carman, Harry Teinowitz and Sam Panayotovich bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Wade Davis blows his first game of the season as the Cubs and Brewers battle it out at MIller Park and we weigh how much the Cubs closer’s recent usage is to blame; HOF defensive end Richard Dent joins the show and shares his thoughts on the state of the Bears; the guys discuss President Trump’s comment that NFL owners should ‘fire’ players that protest during the anthem; Adam Hoge previews Bears/Steelers and what Markus Wheaton might be able to contribute to an anemic passing game; Paul Sullivan checks in from Milwaukee and takes us inside the Cubs clubhouse, and more.