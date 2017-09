Dave Plier and Roger Badesch talk about President Trump’s comments about the National Anthem protests, declining NFL ratings since the Colin Kaepernick protest, Chicago Cubs’ Joe Maddon on respecting the office of the President, the relationship between honoring military personnel and veterans at a game and standing during the National Anthem.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3402649/3402649_2017-09-24-045049.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3