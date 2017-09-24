OTL #571: The future of journalism, Digital maps and local art, Chicago Book Expo preview

11 years of Outside the Loop Radio have brought Mike Stephen a myriad of laughs, debates, tacos, and gray hairs to his head. To celebrate OTL’s 11th birthday, Mike features three stories connected to a topic near and dear to his heart: DIY media. His anniversary guests include Bob McChesney, Professor of Communication at the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana and Outside the Loop’s inaugural guest back in 2006, local artist Carla Fisher-Schwartz, who’s installation “True North” is featured at the SUB-MISSION space in Chicago, and John Wilson, co-organizer of the Chicago Book Expo. The local music for this week’s show is provided by EGI, Ethereal Groove, Inc..

