Molly The Fire Safety Dog Makes A Pit Stop at WGN Radio

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s Molly the Fire Safety Dog! Molly and nationally recognized fire safety expert, Dayna Hilton, aka “Firefighter Dayna” joined Steve Dale in the studio this morning. Hilton talks about her inspiration to start the Keep Kids Fire Safe ® Foundation which is dedicated to teaching fire safety knowledge and skills to children and their caregivers based on fire safety research. They also talk about the importance of having an escape plan, knowing what to do in case of a fire, and practicing that plan.