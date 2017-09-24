Live blog: Bears vs. Steelers

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wow….
all of chicago screams in agony
wha???? Are you kidding.. RUN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Did not see that coming!!
I see our pal Jay Culter is losing to the Jets… yes the Jets
how did you miss that sack dude…
Drive chart for the rookie's 1st NFL catch & 1st NFL TD.#DaBears #PITvsCHI pic.twitter.com/EGv132xBcb
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2017
Nice coverage!!!
Nice coverage!!! Fuller!
lets not screw this up :43 seconds from a halftime lead
Welcome to the end zone, @adamshaheen3.#DaBears #PITvsCHI pic.twitter.com/R6MisGH4AF
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2017
Didn’t see that coming… throw for a TD!!!! Back in the lead. BEAR DOWN!
Is that a cast or a really really big mitten on 55?
all the feels in one play..
one great play… one Bears play…
Why is Cohen not involved in EVERY play???
that was an ugly play.. but got the job done
key play.. insert sound fx here…
Is hanging out with Coach Gruden actually a prize? Unless we are going for bad hair makeovers… I’d just take the beer.
I know.. the plane .. the plane… I am on fantasy island…
Can’t we call that a fumble…please
I miss The League (TV Show) I need some deep thoughts from Taco
If they have to rely on the D-line? No way, the secondary is the only thing keeping the Steelers from scoring.
Can I pick None of the Above??
shoot…. any chance we are gonna stop this drive?
Thoughts?
Would you rather? #Bears #PITvsCHI @ChicagoBears @steelers
— PJ (@StrugglevillePJ) September 24, 2017
whew!! good D on that pass
BigBen has ALL DAY to throw…
thanks — we’ll take it. Still gotta get that D going … not…
Come on D… looking like butter and Bell is the hot knife
full disclosure I do have Martravis Bryant on one of my FF teams… there weren’t many draft worthy Bears this year
Moral courage: #AlejandroVillanueva, Bronze Star recipient, stands during #NationalAnthem as teammates hide. #Rangersleadtheway pic.twitter.com/NDbQZ6o2Cw
— John Kass (@John_Kass) September 24, 2017
#Bears offense has two busted plays today. Either that or two really poorly executed plays.
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 24, 2017
Trainers were taping up #Bears rookie tight end Adam Shaheen's right hand. He's catching passes on the sidelines now.
— Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 24, 2017
and.. forgot to scramble on that one…
#Bears rookie TE Adam Shaheen came off the field with an injury. Trainers are looking at his right hand.
— Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 24, 2017
87 looks hurt
Injury Update: Grasu (hand) is questionable to return to #PITvsCHI.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2017
sure… we’ll try that again… we almost caught that one 🙂
3rd and long.. might have to pass the ball..
decent scramble…
What a beautiful day for a game, but man that late Sept. heat…
#Bears #PITvsCHI pic.twitter.com/vOizp08aSp
— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 24, 2017
Whoo Hoo! I don’t care how you rationalize it. Key play – stope em!
boooooooo… way late on that flag.. the closer ref is usually right…looked clean to me
flag… not us not us not us! YAY
Does Mathew McConaughey have a gambling problem or something.. why does this dude do so many commercials?
I bet I am not supposed to swear on the WGN Bears blog… DARN! it was 47 yards.. not 57
Feet first dude.. day 1 of QB school
HOWARD… that is looking like the playbook today. Howard left , Howard right
Hi Jeff! The Bears are winning… it is a glorious time here in Chicago!
Fun fact: Ben Roethlisberger was born the same week this song was #1
NICE!!!! Hicks way to dive on that ball! Whoo Hoo
Mike Tomlin rockin the full on beard this year.
3rd down! Protect that lead!
Come on D. They gave us a down with that bad pass.. lets go
darn…. oh and another penalty .. really..
two in a row? come on… pull it together
really… 15 yards?? I like the ref with the tater tots better than this guys
First lead of the season… only took 3 games… we’ll take it.. we are due. Nice to see us make good on the turnover
BEAR DOWN!!! HOWARD!
Inside the 5… nice Howard… could we get a nice spot? YES 1st and goal
Special teams! Specials Teams!! Thanks sunshine!
YAYYYYYYYY!
Is it possible Glennon is less good looking than Cutler? discuss
Whew? Could have got ugly on the first play.
Ben has a wife?? Really
Good morning Bears fans! I’m Jules. I work at WGN scheduling spots during the week but love me some football. I am already losing big in both my fantasy leagues- thanks Ravens – so let’s see how the Bears do.
really Greg … a dumb play.. dumb doesn’t even begin to describe that