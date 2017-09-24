Live blog: Bears vs. Steelers

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:28 PM

really Greg … a dumb play..  dumb doesn’t even begin to describe that

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 20171:28 PM

Wow….

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:27 PM

all of chicago screams in agony

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:27 PM

wha???? Are you kidding.. RUN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 20171:26 PM

Did not see that coming!!

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:25 PM

I see our pal Jay Culter is losing to the Jets… yes the Jets

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:23 PM

how did you miss that sack dude… 

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 20171:23 PM

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 20171:23 PM

Nice coverage!!!

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:21 PM

Nice coverage!!! Fuller!

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:20 PM

lets not screw this up :43 seconds from a halftime lead

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 20171:19 PM

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:18 PM

Didn’t see that coming… throw for a TD!!!! Back in the lead.  BEAR DOWN!

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:14 PM

Is that a cast or a really really big mitten on 55?

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:13 PM

all the feels in one play.. 

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:11 PM

one great play… one Bears play…

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 20171:11 PM

Why is Cohen not involved in EVERY play???

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:10 PM

that was an ugly play.. but got the job done

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:10 PM

key play.. insert sound fx here… 

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:06 PM

Is hanging out with Coach Gruden actually a prize?  Unless we are going for bad hair makeovers… I’d just take the beer.

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:05 PM

I know.. the plane .. the plane… I am on fantasy island…

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:04 PM

Can’t we call that a fumble…please

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:02 PM

I miss The League (TV Show)  I need some deep thoughts from Taco

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 20171:01 PM

If they have to rely on the D-line? No way, the secondary is the only thing keeping the Steelers from scoring.

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 20171:00 PM

Can I pick None of the Above??

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:58 PM

shoot…. any chance we are gonna stop this drive?

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:58 PM

Thoughts?

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:57 PM

whew!! good D on that pass

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:57 PM

BigBen has ALL DAY to throw…

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:57 PM

thanks — we’ll take it.  Still gotta get that D going … not… 

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:55 PM

Come on D… looking like butter and Bell is the hot knife

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:52 PM

full disclosure I do have Martravis Bryant on one of my FF teams… there weren’t many draft worthy Bears this year

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:51 PM

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:49 PM

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:48 PM

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:47 PM

and.. forgot to scramble on that one… 

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:46 PM

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:43 PM

87 looks hurt

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:43 PM

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:42 PM

sure… we’ll try that again… we almost caught that one 🙂

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:41 PM

3rd and long.. might have to pass the ball..

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:41 PM

decent scramble… 

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:38 PM

What a beautiful day for a game, but man that late Sept. heat…

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:36 PM

Whoo Hoo!  I don’t care how you rationalize it.  Key play – stope em!

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:35 PM

boooooooo… way late on that flag.. the closer ref is usually right…looked clean to me

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:33 PM

flag… not us not us not us! YAY

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:33 PM

Does Mathew McConaughey have a gambling problem or something.. why does this dude do so many commercials? 

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:31 PM

I bet I am not supposed to swear on the WGN Bears blog… DARN!  it was 47 yards.. not 57

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:30 PM

Feet first dude.. day 1 of QB school

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:28 PM

HOWARD… that is looking like the playbook today.  Howard left , Howard right

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:27 PM

Sorry, I’m late to the party here, I got lost in my own locker room.

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:25 PM

Hi Jeff!  The Bears are winning… it is a glorious time here in Chicago!

jeffcarlinwgnam September 24, 201712:24 PM

Fun fact: Ben Roethlisberger was born the same week this song was #1

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:24 PM

NICE!!!! Hicks way to dive on that ball! Whoo Hoo

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:23 PM

Mike Tomlin rockin the full on beard this year.

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:23 PM

3rd down!  Protect that lead! 

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:22 PM

Come on D.  They gave us a down with that bad pass.. lets go

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:21 PM

darn…. oh and another penalty .. really.. 

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:19 PM

two in a row? come on… pull it together

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:18 PM

really… 15 yards??  I like the ref with the tater tots better than this guys

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:14 PM

First lead of the season… only took 3 games… we’ll take it.. we are due.  Nice to see us make good on the turnover

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:13 PM

BEAR DOWN!!! HOWARD!  

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:12 PM

Inside the 5… nice Howard… could we get a nice spot?  YES  1st and goal

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:09 PM

Special teams!  Specials Teams!!  Thanks sunshine!

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:08 PM

YAYYYYYYYY!  

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:07 PM

Is it possible Glennon is less good looking than Cutler? discuss

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:06 PM

Whew?   Could have got ugly on the first play. 

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:04 PM

Ben has a wife??  Really

juliesternwgnradio September 24, 201712:01 PM

Good morning Bears fans! I’m Jules. I work at WGN scheduling spots during the week but love me some football. I am already losing big in both my fantasy leagues- thanks Ravens – so let’s see how the Bears do. 

