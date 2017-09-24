Hoge and Jahns, Episode 115: Bears-Steelers Postgame Show

The Bears recorded their first victory of the 2017 season when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap the win, discussing everything from the Steelers’ choice to stay in the locker room during the National Anthem, to Jordan Howard’s big day on the ground, and of course the head-scratching fumble by cornerback Marcus Cooper. They also play postgame audio from Bears’ linebacker Danny Trevathan, and Pittsburgh’s Vance McDonald (the tight end who caught Cooper from behind and forced the fumble). Listen below!

