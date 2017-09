Chicago’s own Chris Stolte, one of the stars of NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’, talks to Dave Plier about working in the city where he lives and the series 6th season premiere, highlighting last season’s cliffhanger leading to the question, ‘which character will die and who will survive’?

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3402655/3402655_2017-09-24-051855.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3