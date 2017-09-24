Brian Noonan Show 9/24/17: Apple picking and Jen Weigel on spiritual enlightenment

Brian and the crew discuss their best and worst apple picking adventures, and award winning journalist Jen Weigel talks about her live series exploring spiritual enlightenment.

To kick off the show, Brian recounts his experience apple picking at County Line Orchard, where he had many delicious apples, donuts, and more… but only after fighting terrible Indiana traffic with an unacceptable amount of road construction. He and the crew discuss apple picking and the price of apples, including their favorite places to go apple picking (Cody’s favorite is Edward’s Apple Orchard in Winnebago).

Then, journalist Jen Weigel joins Brian to discuss “Conversations with Weigel: A Live Series Exploring Spiritual Enlightenment.” She talks about her experience talking with psychics and mediums and tells people how they can join her at the Wilmette Theatre for some upcoming live conversations.

Speaking of live performances: Brian talks to his producer, Cody Gough, about Cody’s upcoming appearance at Chicago Podcast Festival when he hosts a live episode of the Curiosity Podcast at the Beat Kitchen on Tuesday, October 3. You can pick up your tickets today to see Cody interview a long-time Chicago comedian about the art and science of comedy!

Brian then turns his attention to how tired he is of people telling others to “stay in their lanes” when talking about things. He says that everyone is entitled to express an idea, and people should be able to debate those ideas, not just tell that person that it isn’t the “right” field of expertise for him or her to discuss.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to talk about the latest NFL controversies and to answer questions from listeners via call or text.

Editor’s note: If you’re interested in seeing Cody Gough’s live podcast, then feel free to check out what it sounds like here on Curiosity.com or on iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Play Music.